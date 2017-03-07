March 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne b M. Hasan 30 U. Tharanga b Roy 4 K. Mendis not out 166 D. Chandimal c M. Hasan b M. Rahman 5 A. Gunaratne b Ahmed 85 N. Dickwella not out 14 Extras (lb-9 nb-5 w-3) 17 Total (for 4 wickets, 88 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-15 U. Tharanga,2-60 D. Karunaratne,3-92 D. Chandimal,4-288 A. Gunaratne To bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, L. Sandakan Bowling M. Rahman 15 - 3 - 50 - 1(nb-1) T. Ahmed 16 - 3 - 48 - 1(nb-2 w-2) S. Roy 16 - 3 - 58 - 1(nb-2) M. Hasan 12 - 0 - 66 - 1 S. Al Hasan 24 - 3 - 71 - 0 S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-1) Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft