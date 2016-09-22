Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Kanpur, India India 1st innings L. Rahul c Watling b Santner 32 M. Vijay c Watling b Sodhi 65 C. Pujara c&b Santner 62 V. Kohli c Sodhi b Wagner 9 A. Rahane c Latham b Craig 18 Ro. Sharma c Sodhi b Santner 35 R. Ashwin c Taylor b Boult 40 W. Saha b Boult 0 R. Jadeja not out 16 M. Shami b Boult 0 U. Yadav not out 8 Extras (b-5 lb-1) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 90 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Rahul,2-154 C. Pujara,3-167 V. Kohli,4-185 M. Vijay,5-209 A. Rahane,6-261 Ro. Sharma,7-262 W. Saha,8-273 R. Ashwin,9-277 M. Shami To bat: Bowling T. Boult 17 - 2 - 57 - 3 N. Wagner 14 - 3 - 42 - 1 M. Santner 20 - 2 - 77 - 3 M. Craig 24 - 6 - 59 - 1 I. Sodhi 15 - 3 - 50 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: David Boon
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.