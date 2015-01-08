Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Thursday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings 572 for 7 decl (S. Smith 117, D. Warner 101, C. Rogers 95, S. Watson 81, S. Marsh 73, J. Burns 58; M. Shami 5-112) India 1st innings (Overnight: 71-1) M. Vijay c Haddin b Starc 0 L. Rahul c&b Starc 110 Ro. Sharma b Lyon 53 V. Kohli not out 140 A. Rahane lbw b Watson 13 S. Raina c Haddin b Watson 0 W. Saha not out 14 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-4 w-1) 12 Total (for 5 wickets, 115 overs) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Vijay,2-97 Ro. Sharma,3-238 L. Rahul,4-292 A. Rahane,5-292 S. Raina To bat: R. Ashwin, M. Shami, U. Yadav, B. Kumar Bowling M. Starc 21 - 4 - 77 - 2 R. Harris 23 - 6 - 63 - 0(nb-2) J. Hazlewood 20 - 5 - 45 - 0(w-1) N. Lyon 32 - 7 - 91 - 1(nb-1) S. Watson 15 - 4 - 42 - 2(nb-1) S. Smith 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Roshan Mahanama