Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Thursday in Sydney, Australia
Australia 1st innings 572 for 7 decl (S. Smith 117, D. Warner 101, C. Rogers 95, S. Watson 81, S. Marsh 73, J. Burns 58; M. Shami 5-112)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 71-1)
M. Vijay c Haddin b Starc 0
L. Rahul c&b Starc 110
Ro. Sharma b Lyon 53
V. Kohli not out 140
A. Rahane lbw b Watson 13
S. Raina c Haddin b Watson 0
W. Saha not out 14
Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-4 w-1) 12
Total (for 5 wickets, 115 overs) 342
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Vijay,2-97 Ro. Sharma,3-238 L. Rahul,4-292 A. Rahane,5-292 S. Raina
To bat: R. Ashwin, M. Shami, U. Yadav, B. Kumar
Bowling
M. Starc 21 - 4 - 77 - 2
R. Harris 23 - 6 - 63 - 0(nb-2)
J. Hazlewood 20 - 5 - 45 - 0(w-1)
N. Lyon 32 - 7 - 91 - 1(nb-1)
S. Watson 15 - 4 - 42 - 2(nb-1)
S. Smith 4 - 0 - 17 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama