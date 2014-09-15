Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies 1st innings 380 (S. Chanderpaul 84no, L. Johnson 66, K. Brathwaite 63)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 104-7)
T. Iqbal c Ramdin b Roach 48
Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Roach 1
A. Haque c Da. Bravo b Roach 9
M. Haque c Blackwood b Taylor 3
M. Rahim b Taylor 4
M. Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Benn 53
Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Roach 1
T. Islam c Gabriel b Roach 12
Sh. Islam c Ramdin b Gabriel 10
R. Islam lbw b Benn 0
A. Hossain not out 7
Extras (lb-10 nb-2 w-1) 13
Total (all out, 62.3 overs) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-14 Sh. Rahman,2-43 A. Haque,2-43 A. Haque,3-62 T. Iqbal,4-65 M. Haque,5-68 M. Rahim,6-69 Nas. Hossain,7-89 T. Islam,8-134 Sh. Islam,9-154 M. Mahmudullah,10-161 R. Islam
Bowling
J. Taylor 19 - 5 - 41 - 2(nb-2)
K. Roach 20 - 5 - 42 - 5
S. Gabriel 15 - 1 - 49 - 1(w-1)
S. Benn 8.3 - 2 - 19 - 2
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite c Sh. Rahman b Mahmudullah 45
L. Johnson b T. Islam 41
K. Edwards c Sh. Rahman b Sh. Islam 2
Da. Bravo b Mahmudullah 7
S. Chanderpaul not out 63
J. Blackwood not out 43
Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7
Total (for 4 wickets, 67 overs) 208
Fall of wickets: 1-76 L. Johnson,2-81 K. Edwards,3-97 Da. Bravo,4-100 K. Brathwaite
To bat: D. Ramdin, J. Taylor, S. Benn, K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling
T. Islam 27 - 5 - 76 - 1
A. Hossain 4 - 0 - 18 - 0
R. Islam 11 - 3 - 34 - 0(w-2)
Sh. Islam 10 - 1 - 21 - 1
M. Mahmudullah 11 - 2 - 37 - 2
A. Haque 4 - 0 - 17 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama