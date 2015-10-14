Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne not out 135
K. Silva c Ramdin b Roach 17
L. Thirimanne c sub b Bishoo 16
D. Chandimal not out 72
Extras (lb-5 nb-5) 10
Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-56 K. Silva,2-101 L. Thirimanne
To bat: A. Mathews, M. Siriwardana, K. Perera, D. Prasad, T. Kaushal, R. Herath, N. Pradeep
Bowling
J. Taylor 12 - 2 - 35 - 0(nb-4)
K. Roach 13 - 3 - 33 - 1
J. Holder 13 - 4 - 20 - 0
S. Gabriel 11 - 2 - 36 - 0(nb-1)
M. Samuels 18 - 4 - 42 - 0
D. Bishoo 22 - 1 - 78 - 1
C. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: David Boon