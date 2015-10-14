Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 286-4) M. Hafeez lbw b Stokes 98 S. Masood b Anderson 2 S. Malik c Bell b Stokes 245 Y. Khan c Cook b Broad 38 Misbah-ul-Haq c Buttler b Anderson 3 A. Shafiq lbw b Wood 107 S. Ahmed c Bell b Stokes 2 W. Riaz not out 2 Z. Babar c Anderson b Stokes 0 Extras (b-4 lb-21 nb-1) 26 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 151.1 overs) 523 Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Masood,2-173 M. Hafeez,3-247 Y. Khan,4-251 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-499 A. Shafiq,6-514 S. Ahmed,7-521 S. Malik,8-523 Z. Babar Did not bat: R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 22 - 7 - 42 - 2 S. Broad 21 - 8 - 44 - 1(nb-1) B. Stokes 17.1 - 3 - 57 - 4 M. Wood 22 - 5 - 58 - 1 A. Rashid 34 - 0 - 163 - 0 M. Ali 30 - 2 - 121 - 0 J. Root 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook not out 39 M. Ali not out 15 Extras (nb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for no loss, 21 overs) 56 Fall of wickets: To bat: I. Bell, J. Root, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling R. Ali 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 I. Khan 5 - 0 - 16 - 0 Z. Babar 7 - 1 - 16 - 0 W. Riaz 4 - 1 - 10 - 0(nb-1 w-1) A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft