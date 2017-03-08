March 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 321-4) D. Karunaratne b M. Hasan 30 U. Tharanga b Roy 4 K. Mendis c Iqbal b M. Hasan 194 D. Chandimal c M. Hasan b M. Rahman 5 A. Gunaratne b Ahmed 85 N. Dickwella c Mahmudullah b M. Hasan 75 D. Perera lbw b M. Hasan 51 R. Herath c Sarkar b M. Rahman 14 S. Lakmal run out (M. Rahman, Das) 8 L. Sandakan c M. Hasan b Al Hasan 5 L. Kumara not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-10 nb-5 w-4) 23 Total (all out, 129.1 overs) 494 Fall of wickets: 1-15 U. Tharanga,2-60 D. Karunaratne,3-92 D. Chandimal,4-288 A. Gunaratne,5-398 K. Mendis,6-432 N. Dickwella,7-457 R. Herath,8-480 S. Lakmal,9-494 D. Perera,10-494 L. Sandakan Bowling M. Rahman 25 - 5 - 68 - 2(nb-1) T. Ahmed 21 - 3 - 77 - 1(nb-2 w-2) S. Roy 24 - 4 - 103 - 1(nb-2 w-1) M. Hasan 22 - 1 - 113 - 4 S. Al Hasan 32.1 - 5 - 100 - 1 S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-1) Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal run out (Dickwella) 57 S. Sarkar not out 66 M. Haque lbw b D. Perera 7 M. Rahim not out 1 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 46 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-118 T. Iqbal,2-127 M. Haque To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, L. Das, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, S. Roy Bowling S. Lakmal 5 - 0 - 15 - 0 L. Kumara 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) D. Perera 13 - 3 - 32 - 1 R. Herath 11 - 1 - 30 - 0 L. Sandakan 10 - 5 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft