Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and England on Saturday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings 220 (T. Iqbal 104, M. Haque 66; M. Ali 5-57) England 1st innings (Overnight: 50-3) A. Cook lbw b M. Hasan 14 B. Duckett c Rahim b Al Hasan 7 J. Root lbw b T. Islam 56 G. Ballance c Rahim b M. Hasan 9 M. Ali b M. Hasan 10 B. Stokes c M. Haque b T. Islam 0 J. Bairstow lbw b M. Hasan 24 Z. Ansari c Hom b M. Hasan 13 C. Woakes c Hom b M. Hasan 46 A. Rashid not out 44 S. Finn c Rahim b T. Islam 0 Extras (b-13 lb-7 nb-1) 21 Total (all out, 81.3 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-10 B. Duckett,2-24 A. Cook,3-42 G. Ballance,4-64 M. Ali,5-69 B. Stokes,6-114 J. Bairstow,7-140 Z. Ansari,8-144 J. Root,9-243 C. Woakes,10-244 S. Finn Bowling M. Hasan 28 - 2 - 82 - 6 S. Al Hasan 16 - 5 - 41 - 1 T. Islam 25.3 - 3 - 65 - 3 K. Rabbi 3 - 0 - 16 - 0 S. Hom 4 - 0 - 8 - 0 Sa. Rahman 5 - 0 - 12 - 0(nb-1) Bangladesh 2nd innings T. Iqbal c Cook b Ansari 40 I. Kayes not out 59 M. Haque c Cook b Stokes 1 Mahmudullah b Ansari 47 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 5 Total (for 3 wickets, 31 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Iqbal,2-66 M. Haque,3-152 Mahmudullah To bat: M. Rahim, S. Al Hasan, S. Rahman, S. Hom, M. Hasan, T. Islam, K. Rabbi Bowling S. Finn 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 M. Ali 8 - 0 - 34 - 0 Z. Ansari 8 - 0 - 33 - 2 B. Stokes 5 - 1 - 20 - 1(nb-1 w-1) A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 30 - 0 C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle