Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Friday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings 572 for 7 decl (S. Smith 117, D. Warner 101, C. Rogers 95, S. Watson 81, S. Marsh 73, J. Burns 58; M. Shami 5-112) India 1st innings (Overnight: 342-5) M. Vijay c Haddin b Starc 0 L. Rahul c&b Starc 110 Ro. Sharma b Lyon 53 V. Kohli c Rogers b Harris 147 A. Rahane lbw b Watson 13 S. Raina c Haddin b Watson 0 W. Saha c Smith b Hazlewood 35 R. Ashwin c Haddin b Starc 50 B. Kumar c Watson b Lyon 30 M. Shami not out 16 U. Yadav c Haddin b Harris 4 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-5 w-1) 17 Total (all out, 162 overs) 475 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Vijay,2-97 Ro. Sharma,3-238 L. Rahul,4-292 A. Rahane,5-292 S. Raina,6-352 V. Kohli,7-383 W. Saha,8-448 B. Kumar,9-456 R. Ashwin,10-475 U. Yadav Bowling M. Starc 32 - 7 - 106 - 3 R. Harris 31 - 7 - 96 - 2(nb-3) J. Hazlewood 29 - 8 - 64 - 1(w-1) N. Lyon 46 - 11 - 123 - 2(nb-1) S. Watson 20 - 4 - 58 - 2(nb-1) S. Smith 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 Australia 2nd innings C. Rogers c Raina b B. Kumar 56 D. Warner c Vijay b Ashwin 4 S. Watson b Ashwin 16 S. Smith lbw b Shami 71 S. Marsh c Vijay b Ashwin 1 J. Burns c U. Yadav b Ashwin 66 B. Haddin not out 31 R. Harris not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 40 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Warner,2-46 S. Watson,3-126 C. Rogers,4-139 S. Marsh,5-165 S. Smith,6-251 J. Burns To bat: M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 46 - 1 R. Ashwin 19 - 2 - 105 - 4 M. Shami 6 - 0 - 33 - 1(nb-1) U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 45 - 0(nb-1) S. Raina 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Roshan Mahanama