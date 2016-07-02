July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales England Innings J. Roy c K. Perera b Lakmal 34 J. Vince st Chandimal b Gunathilaka 51 J. Root b Pradeep 93 E. Morgan c K. Mendis b Gunathilaka 20 J. Bairstow c Shanaka b Gunathilaka 22 J. Buttler b Bandara 70 C. Woakes not out 17 L. Plunkett run out (, Pradeep) 9 Extras (lb-4 w-4) 8 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 324 Fall of wickets: 1-67 J. Roy,2-108 J. Vince,3-137 E. Morgan,4-182 J. Bairstow,5-291 J. Buttler,6-314 J. Root,7-324 L. Plunkett Did not bat: C. Jordan, D. Willey, A. Rashid Bowling S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 65 - 1(w-1) C. Bandara 10 - 0 - 83 - 1(w-1) N. Pradeep 8 - 0 - 59 - 1 D. Gunathilaka 10 - 0 - 48 - 3(w-1) S. Prasanna 10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) K. Mendis 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera lbw b Willey 6 D. Gunathilaka lbw b Plunkett 48 K. Mendis run out (Bairstow, Buttler) 22 D. Chandimal b Willey 53 A. Mathews b Plunkett 13 U. Tharanga b Rashid 0 D. Shanaka st Buttler b Rashid 22 S. Prasanna c Willey b Plunkett 5 S. Lakmal c Morgan b Willey 10 N. Pradeep c Woakes b Willey 7 C. Bandara not out 1 Extras (lb-7 w-8) 15 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-9 K. Perera,2-66 K. Mendis,3-83 D. Gunathilaka,4-105 A. Mathews,5-106 U. Tharanga,6-140 D. Shanaka,7-170 S. Prasanna,8-194 S. Lakmal,9-195 D. Chandimal,10-202 N. Pradeep Bowling C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 36 - 0 D. Willey 8.4 - 0 - 34 - 4 C. Jordan 7 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-5) L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 44 - 3 A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 122 runs