Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales England Innings J. Roy c K. Perera b Lakmal 34 J. Vince st Chandimal b Gunathilaka 51 J. Root b Pradeep 93 E. Morgan c K. Mendis b Gunathilaka 20 J. Bairstow c Shanaka b Gunathilaka 22 J. Buttler b Bandara 70 C. Woakes not out 17 L. Plunkett run out (, Pradeep) 9 Extras (lb-4 w-4) 8 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 324 Fall of wickets: 1-67 J. Roy,2-108 J. Vince,3-137 E. Morgan,4-182 J. Bairstow,5-291 J. Buttler,6-314 J. Root,7-324 L. Plunkett Did not bat: C. Jordan, D. Willey, A. Rashid Bowling S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 65 - 1(w-1) C. Bandara 10 - 0 - 83 - 1(w-1) N. Pradeep 8 - 0 - 59 - 1 D. Gunathilaka 10 - 0 - 48 - 3(w-1) S. Prasanna 10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) K. Mendis 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera lbw b Willey 6 D. Gunathilaka lbw b Plunkett 48 K. Mendis run out (Bairstow, Buttler) 22 D. Chandimal b Willey 53 A. Mathews b Plunkett 13 U. Tharanga b Rashid 0 D. Shanaka st Buttler b Rashid 22 S. Prasanna c Willey b Plunkett 5 S. Lakmal c Morgan b Willey 10 N. Pradeep c Woakes b Willey 7 C. Bandara not out 1 Extras (lb-7 w-8) 15 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-9 K. Perera,2-66 K. Mendis,3-83 D. Gunathilaka,4-105 A. Mathews,5-106 U. Tharanga,6-140 D. Shanaka,7-170 S. Prasanna,8-194 S. Lakmal,9-195 D. Chandimal,10-202 N. Pradeep Bowling C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 36 - 0 D. Willey 8.4 - 0 - 34 - 4 C. Jordan 7 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-5) L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 44 - 3 A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 122 runs
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.