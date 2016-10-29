Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Mawoyo b Cremer 56 K. Silva c Williams b Waller 94 K. Perera c Waller b Cremer 110 K. Mendis c Moor b Cremer 34 U. Tharanga not out 13 D. de Silva not out 10 Extras 0 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-123 D. Karunaratne,2-198 K. Silva,3-282 K. Mendis,4-307 K. Perera To bat: A. Gunaratne, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 20 - 5 - 62 - 0 C. Mumba 15 - 2 - 65 - 0 D. Tiripano 14 - 4 - 37 - 0 G. Cremer 21 - 2 - 82 - 3 H. Masakadza 6 - 2 - 22 - 0 S. Williams 8 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Waller 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad