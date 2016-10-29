Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Mawoyo b Cremer 56 K. Silva c Williams b Waller 94 K. Perera c Waller b Cremer 110 K. Mendis c Moor b Cremer 34 U. Tharanga not out 13 D. de Silva not out 10 Extras 0 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-123 D. Karunaratne,2-198 K. Silva,3-282 K. Mendis,4-307 K. Perera To bat: A. Gunaratne, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 20 - 5 - 62 - 0 C. Mumba 15 - 2 - 65 - 0 D. Tiripano 14 - 4 - 37 - 0 G. Cremer 21 - 2 - 82 - 3 H. Masakadza 6 - 2 - 22 - 0 S. Williams 8 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Waller 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.