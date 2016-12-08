Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday in Mumbai, India England 1st innings A. Cook st P. Patel b Jadeja 46 K. Jennings c Pujara b R. Ashwin 112 J. Root c Kohli b R. Ashwin 21 M. Ali c Nair b R. Ashwin 50 J. Bairstow c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 14 B. Stokes not out 25 J. Buttler not out 18 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 5 wickets, 94 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-99 A. Cook,2-136 J. Root,3-230 M. Ali,4-230 K. Jennings,5-249 J. Bairstow To bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, J. Anderson, J. Ball Bowling B. Kumar 11 - 0 - 38 - 0 U. Yadav 10 - 2 - 36 - 0 R. Ashwin 30 - 3 - 75 - 4 J. Yadav 22 - 3 - 78 - 0(nb-1) R. Jadeja 21 - 3 - 60 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe