Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, India India Innings A. Rahane c Latham b Neesham 20 Ro. Sharma c Neesham b Boult 70 V. Kohli c Guptill b Sodhi 65 M. Dhoni lbw b Santner 41 M. Pandey c Boult b Sodhi 0 K. Jadhav not out 39 A. Patel b Boult 24 J. Yadav not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-7) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-40 A. Rahane,2-119 Ro. Sharma,3-190 M. Dhoni,4-195 M. Pandey,5-220 V. Kohli,6-266 A. Patel Did not bat: A. Mishra, U. Yadav, J. Bumrah Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-5) J. Neesham 6 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 36 - 1 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 66 - 2 C. Anderson 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b U. Yadav 0 T. Latham c Yadav b Bumrah 19 K. Williamson c Jadhav b A. Patel 27 R. Taylor c Dhoni b Mishra 19 J. Neesham b Mishra 3 B. Watling b Mishra 0 C. Anderson lbw b Yadav 0 M. Santner b A. Patel 4 T. Southee st Dhoni b Mishra 0 I. Sodhi c Rahane b Mishra 0 T. Boult not out 1 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (all out, 23.1 overs) 79 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-28 T. Latham,3-63 K. Williamson,4-66 R. Taylor,5-66 B. Watling,6-74 C. Anderson,7-74 J. Neesham,8-74 T. Southee,9-76 I. Sodhi,10-79 M. Santner Bowling U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1) J. Bumrah 5 - 0 - 16 - 1 A. Patel 4.1 - 0 - 9 - 2 A. Mishra 6 - 2 - 18 - 5(w-5) J. Yadav 4 - 0 - 8 - 1 Referees Umpire: CK Nandan Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 190 runs
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.