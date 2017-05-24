May 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and South Africa on Wednesday in Leeds, England
England Innings
J. Roy c de Kock b Parnell 1
A. Hales c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 61
J. Root c Amla b Phehlukwayo 37
E. Morgan c Duminy b Morris 107
B. Stokes c Miller b Rabada 25
J. Buttler c Miller b Morris 7
M. Ali not out 77
C. Woakes not out 6
Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-4 w-7) 18
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 339
Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Roy,2-101 A. Hales,3-122 J. Root,4-190 B. Stokes,5-198 J. Buttler,6-315 E. Morgan
Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood
Bowling
K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-3 w-3)
W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1)
C. Morris 10 - 1 - 61 - 2(w-2)
I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 68 - 0
A. Phehlukwayo 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(nb-1)
J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1)
South Africa Innings
H. Amla lbw b Wood 73
Q. de Kock c Buttler b Woakes 5
F. du Plessis c Buttler b Plunkett 67
A. de Villiers c Plunkett b Ali 45
J. Duminy c Woakes b Rashid 15
D. Miller c Stokes b Woakes 11
C. Morris c Buttler b Ali 5
W. Parnell c Wood b Woakes 19
A. Phehlukwayo b Rashid 4
K. Rabada c Buttler b Woakes 19
I. Tahir not out
Extras (lb-1 w-3) 4
Total (all out, 45 overs) 267
Fall of wickets: 1-33 Q. de Kock,2-145 H. Amla,3-149 F. du Plessis,4-182 J. Duminy,5-208 D. Miller,6-216 C. Morris,7-225 A. de Villiers,8-230 A. Phehlukwayo,9-267 W. Parnell,10-267 K. Rabada
Bowling
C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 38 - 4
M. Wood 6 - 0 - 49 - 1
L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-1)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-2)
B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
M. Ali 9 - 0 - 50 - 2
J. Root 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Tim Robinson
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: England won by 72 runs