Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 523 for 8 decl (S. Malik 245, A. Shafiq 107, M. Hafeez 98; B. Stokes 4-57) England 1st innings (Overnight: 56-0) A. Cook not out 168 M. Ali c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 35 I. Bell c Hafeez b Riaz 63 M. Wood b Riaz 4 J. Root not out 3 Extras (b-2 lb-3 nb-9 w-3) 17 Total (for 3 wickets, 110 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-116 M. Ali,2-281 I. Bell,3-285 M. Wood To bat: J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling R. Ali 16 - 1 - 43 - 0 I. Khan 15 - 3 - 39 - 1 Z. Babar 38 - 15 - 67 - 0 W. Riaz 19 - 1 - 79 - 2(nb-9 w-3) A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Malik 15 - 2 - 38 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft