Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 523 for 8 decl (S. Malik 245, A. Shafiq 107, M. Hafeez 98; B. Stokes 4-57)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 56-0)
A. Cook not out 168
M. Ali c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 35
I. Bell c Hafeez b Riaz 63
M. Wood b Riaz 4
J. Root not out 3
Extras (b-2 lb-3 nb-9 w-3) 17
Total (for 3 wickets, 110 overs) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-116 M. Ali,2-281 I. Bell,3-285 M. Wood
To bat: J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
R. Ali 16 - 1 - 43 - 0
I. Khan 15 - 3 - 39 - 1
Z. Babar 38 - 15 - 67 - 0
W. Riaz 19 - 1 - 79 - 2(nb-9 w-3)
A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. Malik 15 - 2 - 38 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Andy Pycroft