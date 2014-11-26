Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez not out 178
S. Masood b Craig 12
Az. Ali c Taylor b Craig 39
Y. Khan lbw b Vettori 5
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 38
Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-4) 9
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. Masood,2-131 Az. Ali,3-160 Y. Khan
To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, M. Talha, Z. Babar, R. Ali
Bowling
T. Boult 17 - 5 - 47 - 0(w-1)
T. Southee 18 - 3 - 43 - 0
D. Vettori 12 - 4 - 28 - 1
C. Anderson 12 - 4 - 28 - 0(nb-1 w-3)
M. Craig 16 - 3 - 67 - 2
I. Sodhi 15 - 2 - 64 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Andy Pycroft