Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez not out 178 S. Masood b Craig 12 Az. Ali c Taylor b Craig 39 Y. Khan lbw b Vettori 5 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 38 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-4) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. Masood,2-131 Az. Ali,3-160 Y. Khan To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, M. Talha, Z. Babar, R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 17 - 5 - 47 - 0(w-1) T. Southee 18 - 3 - 43 - 0 D. Vettori 12 - 4 - 28 - 1 C. Anderson 12 - 4 - 28 - 0(nb-1 w-3) M. Craig 16 - 3 - 67 - 2 I. Sodhi 15 - 2 - 64 - 0 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft