April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Saturday in St. George's, Grenada
West Indies 1st innings 299 (M. Samuels 103; S. Broad 4-61)
England 1st innings 464 (J. Root 182no, G. Ballance 77, A. Cook 76, J. Trott 59; D. Bishoo 4-177)
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 202-2)
K. Brathwaite c Root b Anderson 116
De. Smith b Anderson 2
Da. Bravo c Buttler b Broad 69
M. Samuels c Buttler b Anderson 37
S. Chanderpaul c Cook b Anderson 7
J. Blackwood c Anderson b Jordan 10
D. Ramdin lbw b Ali 28
J. Holder run out (Anderson) 2
K. Roach c Anderson b Ali 10
D. Bishoo not out 15
S. Gabriel lbw b Ali 0
Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-1) 11
Total (all out, 112 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-3 De. Smith,2-145 Da. Bravo,3-224 K. Brathwaite,4-238 S. Chanderpaul,5-239 M. Samuels,6-257 J. Blackwood,7-260 J. Holder,8-282 K. Roach,9-307 D. Ramdin,10-307 S. Gabriel
Bowling
J. Anderson 22 - 7 - 43 - 4
S. Broad 21 - 2 - 71 - 1
M. Ali 24 - 9 - 51 - 3
C. Jordan 21 - 6 - 69 - 1(nb-1)
B. Stokes 8 - 0 - 34 - 0
J. Root 16 - 7 - 29 - 0
England 2nd innings (Target: 143 runs)
A. Cook not out 59
J. Trott b Gabriel 0
G. Ballance not out 81
Extras (nb-3 w-1) 4
Total (for 1 wickets, 41.1 overs) 144
Fall of wickets: 1-2 J. Trott
Did not bat: I. Bell, J. Root, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, M. Ali, J. Anderson
Bowling
K. Roach 7 - 1 - 18 - 0
S. Gabriel 7 - 3 - 20 - 1
J. Holder 1.4 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)
M. Samuels 12.3 - 1 - 54 - 0
D. Bishoo 8 - 0 - 32 - 0(nb-3)
K. Brathwaite 5 - 1 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Billy Bowden
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: England won by 9 wickets