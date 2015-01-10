Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings 572 for 7 decl (S. Smith 117, D. Warner 101, C. Rogers 95, S. Watson 81, S. Marsh 73, J. Burns 58; M. Shami 5-112) India 1st innings 475 (V. Kohli 147, L. Rahul 110, R. Sharma 53, R. Ashwin 50) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 251-6) C. Rogers c Raina b B. Kumar 56 D. Warner c Vijay b Ashwin 4 S. Watson b Ashwin 16 S. Smith lbw b Shami 71 S. Marsh c Vijay b Ashwin 1 J. Burns c U. Yadav b Ashwin 66 B. Haddin not out 31 R. Harris not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2) 6 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 40 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Warner,2-46 S. Watson,3-126 C. Rogers,4-139 S. Marsh,5-165 S. Smith,6-251 J. Burns Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 46 - 1 R. Ashwin 19 - 2 - 105 - 4 M. Shami 6 - 0 - 33 - 1(nb-1) U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 45 - 0(nb-1) S. Raina 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 India 2nd innings (Target: 349 runs) M. Vijay c Haddin b Hazlewood 80 L. Rahul c Warner b Lyon 16 Ro. Sharma c Smith b Watson 39 V. Kohli c Watson b Starc 46 A. Rahane not out 38 S. Raina lbw b Starc 0 W. Saha lbw b Lyon 0 R. Ashwin lbw b Hazlewood 1 B. Kumar not out 20 Extras (b-4 lb-8) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 89.5 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-48 L. Rahul,2-104 Ro. Sharma,3-178 M. Vijay,4-201 V. Kohli,5-203 S. Raina,6-208 W. Saha,7-217 R. Ashwin Did not bat: M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling M. Starc 19 - 7 - 36 - 2 R. Harris 13 - 3 - 34 - 0 N. Lyon 30.5 - 5 - 110 - 2 J. Hazlewood 17 - 7 - 31 - 2 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 S. Watson 8 - 2 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Draw