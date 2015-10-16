Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 484 (D. Karunaratne 186, D. Chandimal 151; D. Bishoo 4-143) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 66-2) K. Brathwaite lbw b Herath 19 S. Hope b Herath 23 Da. Bravo c Chandimal b Herath 50 M. Samuels b Herath 11 J. Blackwood c Siriwardana b Prasad 11 D. Ramdin c K. Perera b Pradeep 23 J. Holder c K. Perera b Prasad 19 K. Roach st K. Perera b Herath 22 J. Taylor c Mathews b Kaushal 31 D. Bishoo not out 23 S. Gabriel b Herath 0 Extras (b-5 lb-6 nb-7 w-1) 19 Total (all out, 82 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-33 K. Brathwaite,2-49 S. Hope,3-70 M. Samuels,4-111 J. Blackwood,5-132 Da. Bravo,6-165 J. Holder,7-171 D. Ramdin,8-217 J. Taylor,9-251 K. Roach,10-251 S. Gabriel Bowling D. Prasad 15 - 6 - 38 - 2 N. Pradeep 15 - 4 - 56 - 1(nb-1 w-1) R. Herath 33 - 9 - 68 - 6 T. Kaushal 14 - 4 - 65 - 1(nb-6) M. Siriwardana 5 - 2 - 13 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite lbw b Herath 34 S. Hope b Siriwardana 6 Da. Bravo not out 20 D. Bishoo not out 6 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 27 overs) 67 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Hope,2-60 K. Brathwaite To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling D. Prasad 3 - 1 - 4 - 0 R. Herath 7 - 3 - 17 - 1 N. Pradeep 4 - 1 - 7 - 0 M. Siriwardana 6 - 1 - 30 - 1 T. Kaushal 7 - 3 - 9 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: David Boon