March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Adelaide, Australia Pakistan Innings A. Shehzad c Clarke b Hazlewood 5 S. Ahmed c Watson b Starc 10 H. Sohail c Haddin b Johnson 41 Misbah-ul-Haq c Finch b Maxwell 34 U. Akmal c Finch b Maxwell 20 S. Maqsood c Johnson b Hazlewood 29 S. Afridi c Finch b Hazlewood 23 W. Riaz c Haddin b Starc 16 E. Adil c Starc b Faulkner 15 So. Khan c Haddin b Hazlewood 4 R. Ali not out 6 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-20 S. Ahmed,2-24 A. Shehzad,3-97 Misbah-ul-Haq,4-112 H. Sohail,5-124 U. Akmal,6-158 S. Afridi,7-188 S. Maqsood,8-188 W. Riaz,9-195 So. Khan,10-213 E. Adil Bowling M. Starc 10 - 1 - 40 - 2(w-2) J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-1) M. Johnson 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2) G. Maxwell 7 - 0 - 43 - 2 S. Watson 5 - 0 - 17 - 0 J. Faulkner 7.5 - 0 - 31 - 1 Australia Innings D. Warner c R. Ali b Riaz 24 A. Finch lbw b So. Khan 2 S. Smith lbw b Adil 65 M. Clarke c Maqsood b Riaz 8 S. Watson not out 64 G. Maxwell not out 44 Extras (w-9) 9 Total (for 4 wickets, 33.5 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-15 A. Finch,2-49 D. Warner,3-59 M. Clarke,4-148 S. Smith Did not bat: J. Faulkner, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling So. Khan 7.5 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-2) E. Adil 5 - 0 - 31 - 1 R. Ali 6 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1) W. Riaz 9 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-6) S. Afridi 4 - 0 - 30 - 0 H. Sohail 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by 6 wickets