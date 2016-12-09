Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth Test between India and England on Friday in Mumbai, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 288-5) A. Cook st P. Patel b Jadeja 46 K. Jennings c Pujara b R. Ashwin 112 J. Root c Kohli b R. Ashwin 21 M. Ali c Nair b R. Ashwin 50 J. Bairstow c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 14 B. Stokes c Kohli b R. Ashwin 31 J. Buttler b Jadeja 76 C. Woakes c P. Patel b Jadeja 11 A. Rashid b Jadeja 4 J. Ball c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 31 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4 Total (all out, 130.1 overs) 400 Fall of wickets: 1-99 A. Cook,2-136 J. Root,3-230 M. Ali,4-230 K. Jennings,5-249 J. Bairstow,6-297 B. Stokes,7-320 C. Woakes,8-334 A. Rashid,9-388 J. Ball,10-400 J. Buttler Bowling B. Kumar 13 - 0 - 49 - 0 U. Yadav 11 - 2 - 38 - 0 R. Ashwin 44 - 4 - 112 - 6 J. Yadav 25 - 3 - 89 - 0(nb-1) R. Jadeja 37.1 - 5 - 109 - 4 India 1st innings L. Rahul b Ali 24 M. Vijay not out 70 C. Pujara not out 47 Extras (b-1 lb-4) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 52 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-39 L. Rahul To bat: V. Kohli, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, P. Patel, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 8 - 4 - 22 - 0 C. Woakes 5 - 2 - 15 - 0 M. Ali 15 - 2 - 44 - 1 A. Rashid 13 - 1 - 49 - 0 J. Ball 4 - 2 - 4 - 0 B. Stokes 4 - 2 - 4 - 0 J. Root 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe