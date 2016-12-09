Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner run out (Boult, Boult) 156 A. Finch c Nicholls b Boult 3 S. Smith c Nicholls b Boult 0 G. Bailey c Santner b de Grandhomme 23 M. Marsh b de Grandhomme 0 T. Head b Santner 37 M. Wade c de Grandhomme b Santner 14 J. Faulkner c Guptill b Boult 13 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-11) 18 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-6 A. Finch,2-11 S. Smith,3-73 G. Bailey,4-73 M. Marsh,5-178 T. Head,6-226 M. Wade,7-262 J. Faulkner,8-264 D. Warner Did not bat: P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood Bowling T. Southee 10 - 2 - 45 - 0(w-3) T. Boult 10 - 1 - 49 - 3(w-2) L. Ferguson 8 - 0 - 50 - 0(nb-2 w-3) M. Santner 9 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-2) K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 C. Munro 2 - 0 - 19 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Bailey b Head 34 T. Latham c Faulkner b Cummins 28 K. Williamson lbw b Faulkner 13 H. Nicholls b Starc 3 C. Munro b Starc 20 B. Watling lbw b Head 8 C. de Grandhomme c Head b Hazlewood 11 M. Santner lbw b Starc 15 T. Southee c Warner b Faulkner 4 L. Ferguson not out 4 T. Boult c Smith b Cummins 1 Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total (all out, 36.1 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-74 K. Williamson,3-79 M. Guptill,4-83 H. Nicholls,5-98 B. Watling,6-113 C. de Grandhomme,7-126 C. Munro,8-139 M. Santner,9-143 T. Southee,10-147 T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 10 - 3 - 34 - 3(w-2) J. Hazlewood 7 - 1 - 22 - 1(w-1) P. Cummins 5.1 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-1) J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 26 - 2 T. Head 7 - 0 - 37 - 2 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Mick Martell TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Australia won by 117 runs