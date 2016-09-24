Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Kanpur, India India 1st innings 318 (M. Vijay 65, C. Pujara 62) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 152-1) M. Guptill lbw b U. Yadav 21 T. Latham lbw b R. Ashwin 58 K. Williamson b R. Ashwin 75 R. Taylor lbw b Jadeja 0 L. Ronchi lbw b Jadeja 38 M. Santner c Saha b R. Ashwin 32 B. Watling c&b R. Ashwin 21 M. Craig lbw b Jadeja 2 I. Sodhi lbw b Jadeja 0 T. Boult c Ro. Sharma b Jadeja 0 N. Wagner not out 0 Extras (b-8 lb-5 nb-2) 15 Total (all out, 95.5 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Guptill,2-159 T. Latham,3-160 R. Taylor,4-170 K. Williamson,5-219 L. Ronchi,6-255 M. Santner,7-258 M. Craig,8-258 I. Sodhi,9-258 T. Boult,10-262 B. Watling Bowling M. Shami 11 - 1 - 35 - 0 U. Yadav 15 - 5 - 33 - 1 R. Jadeja 34 - 7 - 73 - 5(nb-2) R. Ashwin 30.5 - 7 - 93 - 4 M. Vijay 4 - 0 - 10 - 0 Ro. Sharma 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 India 2nd innings L. Rahul c Taylor b Sodhi 38 M. Vijay not out 64 C. Pujara not out 50 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (for 1 wickets, 47 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-52 L. Rahul To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami Bowling T. Boult 5 - 0 - 11 - 0 M. Santner 13 - 5 - 33 - 0 M. Craig 11 - 1 - 48 - 0 N. Wagner 8 - 3 - 17 - 0 I. Sodhi 7 - 2 - 29 - 1 M. Guptill 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: David Boon