Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Friday in Durban, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Watling b Boult 20 D. Elgar c Guptill b Bracewell 19 H. Amla c Watling b Boult 53 J. Duminy c Boult b Wagner 14 F. du Plessis c Williamson b Wagner 23 T. Bavuma lbw b Santner 46 Q. de Kock c Bracewell b Santner 33 V. Philander c Southee b Wagner 8 K. Rabada not out 14 D. Steyn not out 2 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 8 wickets, 77.4 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-33 S. Cook,2-41 D. Elgar,3-102 J. Duminy,4-106 H. Amla,5-160 F. du Plessis,6-208 Q. de Kock,7-208 T. Bavuma,8-228 V. Philander To bat: D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 18 - 1 - 63 - 0 T. Boult 17 - 3 - 42 - 2 D. Bracewell 15.4 - 6 - 53 - 1 N. Wagner 15 - 4 - 47 - 3 M. Santner 11 - 2 - 22 - 2 M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.