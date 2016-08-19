Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Friday in Durban, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Watling b Boult 20 D. Elgar c Guptill b Bracewell 19 H. Amla c Watling b Boult 53 J. Duminy c Boult b Wagner 14 F. du Plessis c Williamson b Wagner 23 T. Bavuma lbw b Santner 46 Q. de Kock c Bracewell b Santner 33 V. Philander c Southee b Wagner 8 K. Rabada not out 14 D. Steyn not out 2 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 8 wickets, 77.4 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-33 S. Cook,2-41 D. Elgar,3-102 J. Duminy,4-106 H. Amla,5-160 F. du Plessis,6-208 Q. de Kock,7-208 T. Bavuma,8-228 V. Philander To bat: D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 18 - 1 - 63 - 0 T. Boult 17 - 3 - 42 - 2 D. Bracewell 15.4 - 6 - 53 - 1 N. Wagner 15 - 4 - 47 - 3 M. Santner 11 - 2 - 22 - 2 M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft