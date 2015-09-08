Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and Australia on Tuesday in Manchester, England
England Innings
J. Roy c Maxwell b Agar 63
A. Hales c M. Marsh b Cummins 9
J. Taylor c Agar b Starc 101
E. Morgan c Starc b Maxwell 62
B. Stokes c Finch b Maxwell 14
J. Bairstow run out (, Smith) 17
M. Ali c Pattinson b Cummins 1
L. Plunkett run out (Bailey, Cummins) 1
C. Woakes not out 14
A. Rashid not out 1
Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-11) 17
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-52 A. Hales,2-86 J. Roy,3-205 E. Morgan,4-231 B. Stokes,5-271 J. Bairstow,6-273 M. Ali,7-279 L. Plunkett,8-291 J. Taylor
Did not bat: S. Finn
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 0 - 79 - 1(w-5)
J. Pattinson 6 - 1 - 36 - 0(w-2)
A. Agar 9 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1)
P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 50 - 2(w-1)
G. Maxwell 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1)
Australia Innings
J. Burns c Morgan b Finn 9
A. Finch c Woakes b Rashid 53
S. Smith c Finn b Rashid 25
G. Bailey c Stokes b Ali 25
G. Maxwell c Bairstow b Ali 17
M. Marsh c Woakes b Plunkett 13
M. Wade b Finn 42
A. Agar c Roy b Plunkett 5
M. Starc c Bairstow b Ali 1
P. Cummins c Roy b Plunkett 5
J. Pattinson not out 2
Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10
Total (all out, 44 overs) 207
Fall of wickets: 1-33 J. Burns,2-75 S. Smith,3-106 A. Finch,4-128 G. Maxwell,5-141 G. Bailey,6-154 M. Marsh,7-165 A. Agar,8-167 M. Starc,9-172 P. Cummins,10-207 M. Wade
Bowling
S. Finn 8 - 1 - 43 - 2
C. Woakes 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1)
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 60 - 3(w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 1 - 41 - 2(w-3)
M. Ali 10 - 1 - 32 - 3
B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 6 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Rob Bailey
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 93 runs