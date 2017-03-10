March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan 115 K. Mendis c Ahmed b Al Hasan 19 D. Chandimal not out 50 A. Gunaratne b Al Hasan 0 N. Dickwella c Das b M. Hasan 15 D. Perera c Das b M. Rahman 33 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-1 w-6) 10 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 69 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-69 D. Karunaratne,2-134 K. Mendis,3-198 U. Tharanga,4-199 A. Gunaratne,5-222 N. Dickwella,6-274 D. Perera Did not bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, L. Sandakan Bowling S. Roy 7 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-5) M. Hasan 20 - 1 - 77 - 2 M. Rahman 9 - 4 - 24 - 1 S. Al Hasan 25 - 2 - 104 - 2 T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 32 - 1(nb-1 w-1) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 457 runs) T. Iqbal not out 13 S. Sarkar not out 53 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 15 overs) 67 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Haque, Mahmudullah, M. Rahim, S. Al Hasan, L. Das, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, S. Roy Bowling S. Lakmal 6 - 3 - 8 - 0 D. Perera 5 - 0 - 24 - 0 R. Herath 4 - 0 - 32 - 0 A. Gunaratne 0 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft