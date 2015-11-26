Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between India and South Africa on Thursday in Nagpur, India India 1st innings 215 (S. Harmer 4-78) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 11-2) D. Elgar b Ashwin 7 S. van Zyl c Rahane b Ashwin 0 I. Tahir b Jadeja 4 H. Amla c Rahane b Ashwin 1 A. de Villiers c&b Jadeja 0 F. du Plessis b Jadeja 10 J. Duminy lbw b Mishra 35 D. Vilas b Jadeja 1 S. Harmer b Ashwin 13 K. Rabada not out 6 M. Morkel c&b Ashwin 1 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (all out, 33.1 overs) 79 Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. van Zyl,2-9 I. Tahir,3-11 D. Elgar,4-12 H. Amla,5-12 A. de Villiers,6-35 F. du Plessis,7-47 D. Vilas,8-66 S. Harmer,9-76 J. Duminy,10-79 M. Morkel Bowling I. Sharma 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 R. Ashwin 16.1 - 6 - 32 - 5 R. Jadeja 12 - 3 - 33 - 4 A. Mishra 3 - 0 - 9 - 1 India 2nd innings M. Vijay c Amla b M. Morkel 5 S. Dhawan c Vilas b Tahir 39 C. Pujara b Duminy 31 V. Kohli c du Plessis b Tahir 16 A. Rahane c Duminy b Tahir 9 Ro. Sharma c Elgar b M. Morkel 23 W. Saha c Amla b Tahir 7 R. Jadeja b Harmer 5 R. Ashwin lbw b M. Morkel 7 A. Mishra b Tahir 14 I. Sharma not out 1 Extras (b-8 lb-5 nb-3) 16 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-8 M. Vijay,2-52 C. Pujara,3-97 S. Dhawan,4-102 V. Kohli,5-108 A. Rahane,6-122 W. Saha,7-128 R. Jadeja,8-150 R. Ashwin,9-171 Ro. Sharma,10-173 A. Mishra Bowling M. Morkel 10 - 5 - 19 - 3 S. Harmer 18 - 3 - 64 - 1 K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 15 - 0(nb-1) J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 24 - 1(nb-1) I. Tahir 11.3 - 2 - 38 - 5(nb-1) South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 310 runs) D. Elgar not out 10 S. van Zyl c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 5 I. Tahir b Mishra 8 H. Amla not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 2 wickets, 14 overs) 32 Fall of wickets: 1-17 S. van Zyl,2-29 I. Tahir To bat: F. du Plessis, A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, D. Vilas, K. Rabada, S. Harmer, M. Morkel Bowling I. Sharma 3 - 1 - 6 - 0(nb-1) R. Ashwin 6 - 2 - 12 - 1 R. Jadeja 4 - 2 - 6 - 0 A. Mishra 1 - 0 - 3 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: Jeff Crowe