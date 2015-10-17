Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 523 for 8 decl (S. Malik 245, A. Shafiq 107, M. Hafeez 98; B. Stokes 4-57) England 1st innings (Overnight: 569-8) A. Cook c Masood b Malik 263 M. Ali c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 35 I. Bell c Hafeez b Riaz 63 M. Wood b Riaz 4 J. Root c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 85 J. Bairstow lbw b Riaz 8 B. Stokes b Malik 57 J. Buttler c Shafiq b Babar 23 A. Rashid b I. Khan 12 S. Broad not out 17 J. Anderson not out 3 Extras (b-7 lb-7 nb-11 w-3) 28 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 206 overs) 598 Fall of wickets: 1-116 M. Ali,2-281 I. Bell,3-285 M. Wood,4-426 J. Root,5-443 J. Bairstow,6-534 B. Stokes,7-549 A. Cook,8-563 J. Buttler,9-590 A. Rashid Bowling R. Ali 28 - 1 - 86 - 1 I. Khan 27 - 7 - 74 - 2 Z. Babar 72 - 17 - 183 - 1 W. Riaz 37 - 3 - 125 - 3(nb-11 w-3) A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Malik 35 - 4 - 97 - 2 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez run out (Stokes) 34 S. Masood b Anderson 1 S. Malik c Bairstow b Anderson 0 Y. Khan c Stokes b Rashid 45 Misbah-ul-Haq b Ali 51 A. Shafiq c Buttler b Rashid 6 S. Ahmed c Anderson b Rashid 27 W. Riaz c Bairstow b Ali 1 Z. Babar c Anderson b Rashid 1 R. Ali not out 0 I. Khan c Anderson b Rashid 0 Extras (b-3 lb-2 nb-2) 7 Total (all out, 57.5 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Masood,2-3 S. Malik,3-47 M. Hafeez,4-113 Y. Khan,5-139 A. Shafiq,6-159 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-165 W. Riaz,8-168 Z. Babar,9-173 S. Ahmed,10-173 I. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 3 - 30 - 2 S. Broad 8 - 5 - 8 - 0 M. Wood 7 - 2 - 29 - 0(nb-2) A. Rashid 18.5 - 3 - 64 - 5 B. Stokes 7 - 4 - 9 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 28 - 2 England 2nd innings (Target: 99 runs) M. Ali c Malik b Babar 11 J. Buttler lbw b Malik 4 J. Root not out 33 B. Stokes c Hafeez b Malik 2 J. Bairstow st S. Ahmed b Babar 15 I. Bell not out 5 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 11 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-13 J. Buttler,2-29 M. Ali,3-35 B. Stokes,4-66 J. Bairstow Did not bat: A. Cook, A. Rashid, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling Z. Babar 5 - 0 - 27 - 2(w-1) S. Malik 4 - 0 - 25 - 2 W. Riaz 2 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Draw