May 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and South Africa on Saturday in Southampton, England England Innings J. Roy b Rabada 8 A. Hales c de Kock b Pretorius 24 J. Root run out (Pretorius) 39 E. Morgan c de Kock b Rabada 45 B. Stokes c Miller b Maharaj 101 J. Buttler not out 65 M. Ali c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 33 Extras (b-1 lb-6 w-8) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 330 Fall of wickets: 1-12 J. Roy,2-70 A. Hales,3-80 J. Root,4-175 E. Morgan,5-252 B. Stokes,6-330 M. Ali Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood, J. Ball Bowling K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-4) C. Morris 10 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-2) D. Pretorius 10 - 0 - 61 - 1 K. Maharaj 10 - 0 - 72 - 1 A. Phehlukwayo 10 - 1 - 74 - 1(w-2) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Buttler b Ali 98 H. Amla c Morgan b Stokes 24 F. du Plessis c Buttler b Plunkett 16 A. de Villiers c Buttler b Plunkett 52 D. Miller not out 71 F. Behardien c Ali b Plunkett 17 C. Morris not out 36 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-56 H. Amla,2-93 F. du Plessis,3-189 A. de Villiers,4-211 Q. de Kock,5-266 F. Behardien Did not bat: D. Pretorius, K. Rabada, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Wood 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 81 - 0(w-2) B. Stokes 3 - 0 - 12 - 1(w-2) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 64 - 3(w-3) A. Rashid 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 8 - 0 - 59 - 1 J. Root 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 2 runs