Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6) U. Tharanga c Az. Ali b Riaz 92 K. Silva c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 41 K. Sangakkara b Riaz 22 M. Jayawardene lbw b Ajmal 4 A. Mathews c S. Ahmed b Riaz 39 L. Thirimanne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 20 N. Dickwella lbw b J. Khan 24 D. Perera lbw b J. Khan 0 D. Prasad lbw b J. Khan 13 R. Herath c Y. Khan b Rehman 17 C. Welegedara not out 27 Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-6) 21 Total (all out, 99.3 overs) 320 Fall of wickets: 1-79 K. Silva,2-144 K. Sangakkara,3-167 M. Jayawardene,4-177 U. Tharanga,5-215 L. Thirimanne,6-249 N. Dickwella,7-249 D. Perera,8-261 A. Mathews,9-284 D. Prasad,10-320 R. Herath Bowling J. Khan 27 - 6 - 87 - 5 W. Riaz 20 - 3 - 88 - 3(nb-6) A. Rehman 19.3 - 4 - 53 - 1 S. Ajmal 33 - 5 - 77 - 1 Pakistan 1st innings K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 23 A. Shehzad c Dickwella b D. Perera 58 Az. Ali c Mathews b Herath 32 Y. Khan c Dickwella b Herath 13 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 5 A. Shafiq b Herath 42 S. Ahmed not out 66 A. Rehman not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-1) 4 Total (for 6 wickets, 70 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-47 K. Manzoor,2-110 Az. Ali,3-122 A. Shehzad,4-131 Y. Khan,5-140 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-233 A. Shafiq To bat: S. Ajmal, W. Riaz, J. Khan Bowling D. Prasad 9 - 2 - 27 - 0(nb-1) C. Welegedara 15 - 2 - 51 - 0 R. Herath 25 - 3 - 98 - 5 A. Mathews 7 - 1 - 13 - 0 D. Perera 14 - 1 - 52 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft