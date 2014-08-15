Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6)
U. Tharanga c Az. Ali b Riaz 92
K. Silva c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 41
K. Sangakkara b Riaz 22
M. Jayawardene lbw b Ajmal 4
A. Mathews c S. Ahmed b Riaz 39
L. Thirimanne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 20
N. Dickwella lbw b J. Khan 24
D. Perera lbw b J. Khan 0
D. Prasad lbw b J. Khan 13
R. Herath c Y. Khan b Rehman 17
C. Welegedara not out 27
Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-6) 21
Total (all out, 99.3 overs) 320
Fall of wickets: 1-79 K. Silva,2-144 K. Sangakkara,3-167 M. Jayawardene,4-177 U. Tharanga,5-215 L. Thirimanne,6-249 N. Dickwella,7-249 D. Perera,8-261 A. Mathews,9-284 D. Prasad,10-320 R. Herath
Bowling
J. Khan 27 - 6 - 87 - 5
W. Riaz 20 - 3 - 88 - 3(nb-6)
A. Rehman 19.3 - 4 - 53 - 1
S. Ajmal 33 - 5 - 77 - 1
Pakistan 1st innings
K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 23
A. Shehzad c Dickwella b D. Perera 58
Az. Ali c Mathews b Herath 32
Y. Khan c Dickwella b Herath 13
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 5
A. Shafiq b Herath 42
S. Ahmed not out 66
A. Rehman not out 1
Extras (lb-3 nb-1) 4
Total (for 6 wickets, 70 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-47 K. Manzoor,2-110 Az. Ali,3-122 A. Shehzad,4-131 Y. Khan,5-140 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-233 A. Shafiq
To bat: S. Ajmal, W. Riaz, J. Khan
Bowling
D. Prasad 9 - 2 - 27 - 0(nb-1)
C. Welegedara 15 - 2 - 51 - 0
R. Herath 25 - 3 - 98 - 5
A. Mathews 7 - 1 - 13 - 0
D. Perera 14 - 1 - 52 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Andy Pycroft