July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between England and Australia on Wednesday in Birmingham, England Australia 1st innings C. Rogers lbw b Broad 52 D. Warner lbw b Anderson 2 S. Smith c Cook b Finn 7 M. Clarke b Finn 10 A. Voges c Buttler b Anderson 16 M. Marsh c Buttler b Anderson 0 P. Nevill b Anderson 2 M. Johnson c Stokes b Anderson 3 M. Starc c Buttler b Broad 11 N. Lyon b Anderson 11 Extras (lb-7 nb-1) 8 Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Warner,2-18 S. Smith,3-34 M. Clarke,4-77 A. Voges,5-82 M. Marsh,6-86 P. Nevill,7-94 M. Johnson,8-110 C. Rogers,9-119 M. Starc,10-136 N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 14.4 - 2 - 47 - 6 S. Broad 12 - 2 - 44 - 2 S. Finn 10 - 1 - 38 - 2(nb-1) England 1st innings A. Lyth c Voges b Hazlewood 10 A. Cook c Voges b Lyon 34 I. Bell c Warner b Lyon 53 J. Root not out 30 J. Bairstow not out 1 Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5 Total (for 3 wickets, 29 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-76 A. Cook,3-132 I. Bell To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 9 - 1 - 39 - 0 J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 50 - 1 M. Johnson 5 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 N. Lyon 2 - 0 - 3 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle