Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fifth and final Test between England and India on Friday in London, England
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Root b Woakes 18
G. Gambhir c Buttler b Anderson 0
C. Pujara b Broad 4
V. Kohli lbw b Jordan 6
A. Rahane c&b Jordan 0
M. Dhoni c Woakes b Broad 82
S. Binny c Cook b Anderson 5
R. Ashwin c Root b Woakes 13
B. Kumar c Buttler b Jordan 5
V. Aaron c&b Woakes 1
I. Sharma not out 7
Extras (b-6 lb-1) 7
Total (all out, 61.1 overs) 148
Fall of wickets: 1-3 G. Gambhir,2-10 C. Pujara,3-26 V. Kohli,4-28 A. Rahane,5-36 M. Vijay,6-44 S. Binny,7-68 R. Ashwin,8-79 B. Kumar,9-90 V. Aaron,10-148 M. Dhoni
Bowling
J. Anderson 17 - 4 - 51 - 2
S. Broad 15.1 - 4 - 27 - 2
C. Jordan 14 - 7 - 32 - 3
C. Woakes 14 - 7 - 30 - 3
M. Ali 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
England 1st innings
A. Cook not out 24
S. Robson not out 33
Extras (b-4 w-1) 5
Total (for no loss, 19 overs) 62
Fall of wickets:
To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, M. Ali, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Jordan, J. Anderson
Bowling
B. Kumar 7 - 1 - 25 - 0(w-1)
I. Sharma 7 - 2 - 12 - 0
V. Aaron 3 - 0 - 14 - 0
S. Binny 2 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Tim Robinson
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle