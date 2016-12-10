Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth Test between India and England on Saturday in Mumbai, India
England 1st innings 400 (K. Jennings 112, J. Buttler 76, M. Ali 50; R. Ashwin 6-112, R. Jadeja 4-109)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 146-1)
L. Rahul b Ali 24
M. Vijay c&b Rashid 136
C. Pujara b Ball 47
V. Kohli not out 147
K. Nair lbw b Ali 13
P. Patel c Bairstow b Root 15
R. Ashwin c Jennings b Root 0
R. Jadeja c Buttler b Rashid 25
J. Yadav not out 30
Extras (b-5 lb-7 w-2) 14
Total (for 7 wickets, 142 overs) 451
Fall of wickets: 1-39 L. Rahul,2-146 C. Pujara,3-262 M. Vijay,4-279 K. Nair,5-305 P. Patel,6-307 R. Ashwin,7-364 R. Jadeja
To bat: B. Kumar, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Anderson 15 - 5 - 43 - 0
C. Woakes 8 - 2 - 34 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 45 - 5 - 139 - 2
A. Rashid 44 - 5 - 152 - 2
J. Ball 14 - 5 - 29 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 8 - 2 - 24 - 0
J. Root 8 - 2 - 18 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Jeff Crowe