Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth Test between India and England on Saturday in Mumbai, India England 1st innings 400 (K. Jennings 112, J. Buttler 76, M. Ali 50; R. Ashwin 6-112, R. Jadeja 4-109) India 1st innings (Overnight: 146-1) L. Rahul b Ali 24 M. Vijay c&b Rashid 136 C. Pujara b Ball 47 V. Kohli not out 147 K. Nair lbw b Ali 13 P. Patel c Bairstow b Root 15 R. Ashwin c Jennings b Root 0 R. Jadeja c Buttler b Rashid 25 J. Yadav not out 30 Extras (b-5 lb-7 w-2) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 142 overs) 451 Fall of wickets: 1-39 L. Rahul,2-146 C. Pujara,3-262 M. Vijay,4-279 K. Nair,5-305 P. Patel,6-307 R. Ashwin,7-364 R. Jadeja To bat: B. Kumar, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 5 - 43 - 0 C. Woakes 8 - 2 - 34 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 45 - 5 - 139 - 2 A. Rashid 44 - 5 - 152 - 2 J. Ball 14 - 5 - 29 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 8 - 2 - 24 - 0 J. Root 8 - 2 - 18 - 2 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe