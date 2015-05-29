May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between England and New Zealand on Friday in Leeds, England New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Bell b Anderson 0 T. Latham c Root b Broad 84 K. Williamson c Buttler b Anderson 0 R. Taylor lbw b Broad 20 B. McCullum c Wood b Stokes 41 B. Watling b Wood 14 L. Ronchi c Anderson b Broad 88 M. Craig not out 16 T. Southee c Lyth b Wood 1 M. Henry not out 14 Extras (b-4 lb-14 nb-1) 19 Total (for 8 wickets, 65 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Guptill,2-2 K. Williamson,3-68 R. Taylor,4-123 B. McCullum,5-144 B. Watling,6-264 T. Latham,7-265 L. Ronchi,8-281 T. Southee To bat: T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 3 - 43 - 2 S. Broad 14 - 0 - 83 - 3(nb-1) M. Wood 14 - 4 - 62 - 2 B. Stokes 13 - 4 - 43 - 1 M. Ali 11 - 3 - 48 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon