Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Adelaide, Australia New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill lbw b Hazlewood 1 T. Latham c Nevill b Lyon 50 K. Williamson lbw b Starc 22 R. Taylor c Nevill b Siddle 21 B. McCullum c Nevill b Starc 4 M. Santner b Starc 31 B. Watling c Smith b Hazlewood 29 M. Craig b Lyon 11 D. Bracewell c Burns b Siddle 11 T. Southee c Warner b Hazlewood 16 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-2) 4 Total (all out, 65.2 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-7 M. Guptill,2-59 K. Williamson,3-94 T. Latham,4-98 R. Taylor,5-98 B. McCullum,6-142 M. Santner,7-164 M. Craig,8-184 B. Watling,9-194 D. Bracewell,10-202 T. Southee Bowling M. Starc 9 - 3 - 24 - 3 J. Hazlewood 17.2 - 2 - 66 - 3 P. Siddle 17 - 5 - 54 - 2 N. Lyon 15 - 1 - 42 - 2 M. Marsh 5 - 1 - 12 - 0(nb-1 w-2) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Australia 1st innings J. Burns b Bracewell 14 D. Warner c Southee b Boult 1 S. Smith not out 24 A. Voges not out 9 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6 Total (for 2 wickets, 22 overs) 54 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Warner,2-34 J. Burns To bat: S. Marsh, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, P. Siddle, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 7 - 0 - 16 - 0 T. Boult 6 - 2 - 15 - 1(w-1) D. Bracewell 5 - 2 - 6 - 1 M. Santner 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Roshan Mahanama