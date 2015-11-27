Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third Test between India and South Africa on Friday in Nagpur, India India 1st innings 215 (S. Harmer 4-78) South Africa 1st innings 79 (R. Ashwin 5-32, R. Jadeja 4-33) India 2nd innings 173 (I. Tahir 5-38) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 32-2; Target: 310 runs) D. Elgar c Pujara b Ashwin 18 S. van Zyl c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 5 I. Tahir lbw b Mishra 8 H. Amla c Kohli b Mishra 39 A. de Villiers lbw b Ashwin 9 F. du Plessis b Mishra 39 J. Duminy lbw b Ashwin 19 D. Vilas c Saha b Ashwin 12 S. Harmer not out 8 K. Rabada c Kohli b Ashwin 6 M. Morkel b Ashwin 4 Extras (b-9 lb-5 nb-4) 18 Total (all out, 89.5 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-17 S. van Zyl,2-29 I. Tahir,3-40 D. Elgar,4-58 A. de Villiers,5-130 H. Amla,6-135 F. du Plessis,7-164 J. Duminy,8-167 D. Vilas,9-177 K. Rabada,10-185 M. Morkel To bat: Bowling I. Sharma 15 - 6 - 20 - 0(nb-4) R. Ashwin 29.5 - 7 - 66 - 7 R. Jadeja 25 - 12 - 34 - 0 A. Mishra 20 - 2 - 51 - 3 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 124 runs