July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between England and Australia on Thursday in Birmingham, England
Australia 1st innings 136 (C. Rogers 52; J. Anderson 6-47)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 133-3)
A. Lyth c Voges b Hazlewood 10
A. Cook c Voges b Lyon 34
I. Bell c Warner b Lyon 53
J. Root c Voges b Starc 63
J. Bairstow c Nevill b Johnson 5
B. Stokes c Nevill b Johnson 0
J. Buttler lbw b Lyon 9
M. Ali c Warner b Hazlewood 59
S. Broad c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 31
S. Finn not out 0
J. Anderson c Nevill b Starc 3
Extras (b-6 lb-4 w-4) 14
Total (all out, 67.1 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-76 A. Cook,3-132 I. Bell,4-142 J. Bairstow,5-142 B. Stokes,6-182 J. Root,7-190 J. Buttler,8-277 S. Broad,9-278 M. Ali,10-281 J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Starc 16.1 - 1 - 71 - 2(w-3)
J. Hazlewood 15 - 0 - 74 - 3
M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 66 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 7 - 2 - 24 - 0
N. Lyon 13 - 2 - 36 - 3
Australia 2nd innings
C. Rogers lbw b Broad 6
D. Warner c Lyth b Anderson 77
S. Smith c Buttler b Finn 8
M. Clarke c Lyth b Finn 3
A. Voges c Bell b Finn 0
M. Marsh b Finn 6
P. Nevill not out 37
M. Johnson c Stokes b Finn 14
M. Starc not out 7
Extras (b-2 lb-8) 10
Total (for 7 wickets, 55 overs) 168
Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. Rogers,2-62 S. Smith,3-76 M. Clarke,4-76 A. Voges,5-92 M. Marsh,6-111 D. Warner,7-153 M. Johnson
To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Anderson 8.3 - 5 - 15 - 1
S. Broad 14 - 3 - 36 - 1
S. Finn 13 - 3 - 45 - 5
M. Ali 10 - 2 - 37 - 0
B. Stokes 8 - 1 - 23 - 0
J. Root 1.3 - 0 - 2 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle