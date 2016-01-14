Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Jan 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between South Africa and England on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Bairstow b Ali 46 S. van Zyl c Bairstow b Stokes 21 H. Amla c Bairstow b Finn 40 A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Stokes 36 F. du Plessis c Hales b Finn 16 T. Bavuma run out (, Bairstow) 23 D. Vilas c Ali b Broad 26 C. Morris not out 26 K. Rabada not out 20 Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-2 w-1) 13 Total (for 7 wickets, 89 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. van Zyl,2-117 D. Elgar,3-127 H. Amla,4-161 A. de Villiers,5-185 F. du Plessis,6-212 T. Bavuma,7-225 D. Vilas To bat: H. Viljoen, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 5 - 46 - 0 S. Broad 17 - 4 - 58 - 1(w-1) S. Finn 18 - 4 - 50 - 2(nb-2) M. Ali 16 - 4 - 50 - 1 B. Stokes 18 - 1 - 53 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.