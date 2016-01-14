Jan 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between South Africa and England on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Bairstow b Ali 46 S. van Zyl c Bairstow b Stokes 21 H. Amla c Bairstow b Finn 40 A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Stokes 36 F. du Plessis c Hales b Finn 16 T. Bavuma run out (, Bairstow) 23 D. Vilas c Ali b Broad 26 C. Morris not out 26 K. Rabada not out 20 Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-2 w-1) 13 Total (for 7 wickets, 89 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. van Zyl,2-117 D. Elgar,3-127 H. Amla,4-161 A. de Villiers,5-185 F. du Plessis,6-212 T. Bavuma,7-225 D. Vilas To bat: H. Viljoen, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 5 - 46 - 0 S. Broad 17 - 4 - 58 - 1(w-1) S. Finn 18 - 4 - 50 - 2(nb-2) M. Ali 16 - 4 - 50 - 1 B. Stokes 18 - 1 - 53 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle