Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 320 (U. Tharanga 92; J. Khan 5-87)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6)
K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 23
A. Shehzad c Dickwella b D. Perera 58
Az. Ali c Mathews b Herath 32
Y. Khan c Dickwella b Herath 13
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 5
A. Shafiq b Herath 42
S. Ahmed c Dickwella b Herath 103
A. Rehman c M. Jayawardene b Herath 16
W. Riaz c Welegedara b Herath 17
S. Ajmal b Herath 4
J. Khan not out 13
Extras (lb-3 nb-3) 6
Total (all out, 93.1 overs) 332
Fall of wickets: 1-47 K. Manzoor,2-110 Az. Ali,3-122 A. Shehzad,4-131 Y. Khan,5-140 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-233 A. Shafiq,7-273 A. Rehman,8-301 W. Riaz,9-315 S. Ahmed,10-332 S. Ajmal
Bowling
D. Prasad 16 - 4 - 53 - 0(nb-3)
C. Welegedara 18 - 2 - 65 - 0
R. Herath 33.1 - 3 - 127 - 9
A. Mathews 9 - 1 - 21 - 0
D. Perera 17 - 1 - 63 - 1
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
U. Tharanga b Rehman 45
K. Silva c Y. Khan b Rehman 17
K. Sangakkara not out 54
M. Jayawardene not out 49
Extras (b-9 lb-1 nb-1 w-1) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 63 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-54 U. Tharanga,2-79 K. Silva
To bat: A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, D. Prasad, C. Welegedara
Bowling
W. Riaz 14 - 1 - 50 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
A. Rehman 24 - 3 - 65 - 2
S. Ajmal 23 - 5 - 47 - 0
A. Shehzad 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Andy Pycroft