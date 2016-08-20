Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday in Durban, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 236-8)
S. Cook c Watling b Boult 20
D. Elgar c Guptill b Bracewell 19
H. Amla c Watling b Boult 53
J. Duminy c Boult b Wagner 14
F. du Plessis c Williamson b Wagner 23
T. Bavuma lbw b Santner 46
Q. de Kock c Bracewell b Santner 33
V. Philander c Southee b Wagner 8
K. Rabada not out 32
D. Steyn b Southee 2
D. Piedt c Watling b Boult 9
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (all out, 87.4 overs) 263
Fall of wickets: 1-33 S. Cook,2-41 D. Elgar,3-102 J. Duminy,4-106 H. Amla,5-160 F. du Plessis,6-208 Q. de Kock,7-208 T. Bavuma,8-228 V. Philander,9-236 D. Steyn,10-263 D. Piedt
Bowling
T. Southee 23 - 3 - 80 - 1
T. Boult 21.4 - 5 - 52 - 3
D. Bracewell 16 - 6 - 53 - 1
N. Wagner 15 - 4 - 47 - 3
M. Santner 11 - 2 - 22 - 2
M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill lbw b Steyn 7
T. Latham c Amla b Steyn 4
K. Williamson not out 2
R. Taylor not out 2
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets, 12 overs) 15
Fall of wickets: 1-7 T. Latham,2-12 M. Guptill
To bat: H. Nicholls, B. Watling, M. Santner, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
D. Steyn 6 - 4 - 3 - 2
V. Philander 6 - 1 - 12 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft