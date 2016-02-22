Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday in Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 370 (B. McCullum 145, C. Anderson 72, B. Watling 58)
Australia 1st innings 505 (J. Burns 170, S. Smith 138, A. Voges 60; N. Wagner 6-106)
New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 121-4)
T. Latham c Nevill b Pattinson 39
M. Guptill c Nevill b Pattinson 0
K. Williamson not out 89
H. Nicholls c Smith b Pattinson 2
B. McCullum c Warner b Hazlewood 25
C. Anderson not out 35
Extras (b-2 lb-4 nb-1) 7
Total (for 4 wickets, 73 overs) 197
Fall of wickets: 1-8 M. Guptill,2-66 T. Latham,3-72 H. Nicholls,4-105 B. McCullum
To bat: B. Watling, N. Wagner, M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 25 - 8 - 56 - 1
J. Pattinson 17 - 6 - 46 - 3
J. Bird 9 - 1 - 35 - 0
N. Lyon 10 - 3 - 21 - 0
M. Marsh 12 - 3 - 33 - 0(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad