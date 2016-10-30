Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Holder b Bishoo 74 Az. Ali c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 0 A. Shafiq lbw b Gabriel 0 Y. Khan c Johnson b Chase 51 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 53 S. Ahmed b Gabriel 51 M. Nawaz st Dowrich b Bishoo 6 W. Riaz lbw b Bishoo 4 Y. Shah not out 1 M. Amir not out 6 Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9 Total (for 8 wickets, 83 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Az. Ali,2-1 A. Shafiq,3-107 Y. Khan,4-150 S. Aslam,5-230 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-242 M. Nawaz,7-248 S. Ahmed,8-248 W. Riaz To bat: Z. Babar Bowling S. Gabriel 17 - 1 - 58 - 3(nb-2) A. Joseph 15 - 5 - 43 - 0(nb-2 w-1) J. Holder 12 - 4 - 29 - 0 R. Chase 20 - 5 - 47 - 1 D. Bishoo 19 - 2 - 74 - 4 Referees Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.