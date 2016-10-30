Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 317-4) D. Karunaratne c Mawoyo b Cremer 56 K. Silva c Williams b Waller 94 K. Perera c Waller b Cremer 110 K. Mendis c Moor b Cremer 34 U. Tharanga not out 110 D. de Silva c Williams b Cremer 25 A. Gunaratne c Cremer b Williams 54 D. Perera run out (, Mpofu) 23 R. Herath c Waller b Mumba 7 S. Lakmal c Tiripano b Mpofu 7 L. Kumara c Moor b Mpofu 0 Extras (b-10 lb-7) 17 Total (all out, 155 overs) 537 Fall of wickets: 1-123 D. Karunaratne,2-198 K. Silva,3-282 K. Mendis,4-307 K. Perera,5-351 D. de Silva,6-450 A. Gunaratne,7-498 D. Perera,8-512 R. Herath,9-536 S. Lakmal,10-537 L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 31 - 6 - 96 - 2 C. Mumba 24 - 2 - 101 - 1 D. Tiripano 26 - 7 - 71 - 0 G. Cremer 42 - 6 - 142 - 4 H. Masakadza 9 - 3 - 31 - 0 S. Williams 17 - 2 - 54 - 1 M. Waller 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 Zimbabwe 1st innings T. Mawoyo not out 41 B. Chari lbw b Herath 5 H. Masakadza not out 33 Extras (b-4 w-5) 9 Total (for 1 wickets, 23 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-21 B. Chari To bat: C. Ervine, S. Williams, P. Moor, M. Waller, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mumba, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Lakmal 6 - 1 - 14 - 0 L. Kumara 4 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-5) R. Herath 9 - 1 - 29 - 1 D. Perera 4 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.