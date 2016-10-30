Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and England on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings 220 (T. Iqbal 104, M. Haque 66; M. Ali 5-57) England 1st innings 244 (J. Root 56; M. Hasan 6-82) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 152-3) T. Iqbal c Cook b Ansari 40 I. Kayes lbw b Ali 78 M. Haque c Cook b Stokes 1 Mahmudullah b Ansari 47 S. Al Hasan b Rashid 41 M. Rahim c Cook b Stokes 9 Sa. Rahman lbw b Rashid 15 S. Hom not out 25 T. Islam c Bairstow b Stokes 5 M. Hasan c Root b Rashid 2 K. Rabbi c&b Rashid 7 Extras (b-17 lb-7 nb-1 w-1) 26 Total (all out, 66.5 overs) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Iqbal,2-66 M. Haque,3-152 Mahmudullah,4-200 I. Kayes,5-238 S. Al Hasan,6-238 M. Rahim,7-268 Sa. Rahman,8-273 T. Islam,9-276 M. Hasan,10-296 K. Rabbi Bowling S. Finn 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 M. Ali 19 - 2 - 60 - 1 Z. Ansari 19 - 0 - 76 - 2 B. Stokes 12 - 2 - 52 - 3(nb-1 w-1) A. Rashid 11.5 - 1 - 52 - 4 C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 273 runs) A. Cook c M. Haque b M. Hasan 59 B. Duckett b M. Hasan 56 J. Root lbw b Al Hasan 1 G. Ballance c Iqbal b M. Hasan 5 M. Ali lbw b M. Hasan 0 B. Stokes b Al Hasan 25 J. Bairstow c Hom b M. Hasan 3 C. Woakes not out 9 A. Rashid lbw b Al Hasan 0 Z. Ansari c Kayes b Al Hasan 0 S. Finn lbw b M. Hasan 0 Extras (b-4 lb-2) 6 Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-100 B. Duckett,2-105 J. Root,3-124 G. Ballance,3-124 G. Ballance,4-124 M. Ali,5-127 A. Cook,6-139 J. Bairstow,7-161 B. Stokes,8-161 A. Rashid,9-161 Z. Ansari,10-164 S. Finn Bowling M. Hasan 21.3 - 2 - 77 - 6 S. Al Hasan 13 - 1 - 49 - 4 S. Hom 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 T. Islam 5 - 2 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Bangladesh won by 108 runs