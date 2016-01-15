Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Australia and India on Friday in Brisbane, Australia
India Innings
Ro. Sharma run out (Faulkner) 124
S. Dhawan c Wade b Paris 6
V. Kohli run out (Richardson, Wade) 59
A. Rahane c Smith b Faulkner 89
M. Dhoni c Maxwell b Boland 11
M. Pandey c Paris b Faulkner 6
R. Jadeja run out (Hastings) 5
R. Ashwin c Boland b Hastings 1
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras (w-7) 7
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 308
Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-134 V. Kohli,3-255 Ro. Sharma,4-276 M. Dhoni,5-298 A. Rahane,6-302 M. Pandey,7-306 R. Ashwin,8-308 R. Jadeja
Did not bat: I. Sharma, B. Sran
Bowling
J. Paris 8 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1)
K. Richardson 8 - 1 - 61 - 0(w-1)
J. Hastings 8 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2)
S. Boland 10 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-3)
G. Maxwell 6 - 0 - 33 - 0
J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 64 - 2
Australia Innings
A. Finch c Rahane b Jadeja 71
S. Marsh c Kohli b I. Sharma 71
S. Smith b U. Yadav 46
G. Bailey not out 76
G. Maxwell not out 26
Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-11) 19
Total (for 3 wickets, 49 overs) 309
Fall of wickets: 1-145 A. Finch,2-166 S. Marsh,3-244 S. Smith
Did not bat: M. Wade, J. Faulkner, K. Richardson, J. Hastings, J. Paris, S. Boland
Bowling
B. Sran 9 - 1 - 51 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-8)
U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 74 - 1(w-2)
R. Jadeja 9 - 0 - 50 - 1
R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 60 - 0
V. Kohli 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Mick Martell
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 7 wickets