Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and Australia on Friday in Leeds, England
Australia Innings
J. Burns b Willey 2
A. Finch c Bairstow b Willey 15
S. Smith lbw b Willey 5
G. Bailey c&b Plunkett 75
G. Maxwell b Ali 85
M. Marsh c Willey b Plunkett 17
M. Wade not out 50
M. Stoinis c Rashid b Ali 4
J. Hastings not out 34
Extras (lb-8 nb-1 w-3) 12
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-14 J. Burns,2-25 S. Smith,3-30 A. Finch,4-167 G. Maxwell,5-210 M. Marsh,6-210 G. Bailey,7-215 M. Stoinis
Did not bat: P. Cummins, J. Pattinson
Bowling
D. Willey 8 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-1)
M. Wood 9 - 0 - 65 - 0(nb-1)
L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1)
B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 63 - 0
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 40 - 2
England Innings
J. Roy c Finch b Cummins 36
A. Hales lbw b Cummins 0
J. Taylor c Wade b M. Marsh 41
E. Morgan c Maxwell b Cummins 92
B. Stokes b M. Marsh 41
J. Bairstow c Wade b Maxwell 31
M. Ali not out 21
L. Plunkett c Maxwell b Cummins 17
D. Willey not out 12
Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-8) 13
Total (for 7 wickets, 48.2 overs) 304
Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Hales,2-73 J. Roy,3-89 J. Taylor,4-180 B. Stokes,5-238 E. Morgan,6-261 J. Bairstow,7-282 L. Plunkett
Did not bat: A. Rashid, M. Wood
Bowling
J. Pattinson 9 - 0 - 73 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 49 - 4(nb-1 w-2)
J. Hastings 6.2 - 0 - 56 - 0
M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-2)
G. Maxwell 10 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-2)
M. Stoinis 4 - 0 - 17 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Michael Gough
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 3 wickets