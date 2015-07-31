July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third Test between England and Australia on Friday in Birmingham, England Australia 1st innings 136 (C. Rogers 52; J. Anderson 6-47) England 1st innings 281 (J. Root 63, M. Ali 59, I. Bell 53) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 168-7) C. Rogers lbw b Broad 6 D. Warner c Lyth b Anderson 77 S. Smith c Buttler b Finn 8 M. Clarke c Lyth b Finn 3 A. Voges c Bell b Finn 0 M. Marsh b Finn 6 P. Nevill c Buttler b Finn 59 M. Johnson c Stokes b Finn 14 M. Starc c sub b Ali 58 J. Hazlewood c Root b Stokes 11 N. Lyon not out 12 Extras (b-2 lb-9) 11 Total (all out, 79.1 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. Rogers,2-62 S. Smith,3-76 M. Clarke,4-76 A. Voges,5-92 M. Marsh,6-111 D. Warner,7-153 M. Johnson,8-217 P. Nevill,9-245 J. Hazlewood,10-265 M. Starc Bowling J. Anderson 8.3 - 5 - 15 - 1 S. Broad 20 - 4 - 61 - 1 S. Finn 21 - 3 - 79 - 6 M. Ali 16.1 - 3 - 64 - 1 B. Stokes 11 - 3 - 28 - 1 J. Root 2.3 - 0 - 7 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 121 runs) A. Lyth lbw b Hazlewood 12 A. Cook b Starc 7 I. Bell not out 65 J. Root not out 38 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 32.1 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Cook,2-51 A. Lyth Did not bat: J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 6 - 1 - 33 - 1(w-2) J. Hazlewood 7 - 0 - 21 - 1 N. Lyon 11 - 1 - 52 - 0 M. Johnson 7 - 3 - 10 - 0 M. Marsh 1.1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 8 wickets