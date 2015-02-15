Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Ervine b Chatara 7 H. Amla b Panyangara 11 F. du Plessis c Taylor b Chigumbura 24 A. de Villiers c Ervine b Kamungozi 25 D. Miller not out 138 J. Duminy not out 115 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-16) 19 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 339 Fall of wickets: 1-10 Q. de Kock,2-21 H. Amla,3-67 F. du Plessis,4-83 A. de Villiers Did not bat: F. Behardien, V. Philander, D. Steyn, I. Tahir, M. Morkel Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 2 - 73 - 1(w-3) T. Chatara 10 - 1 - 71 - 1(nb-1 w-3) S. Mire 6 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-2) E. Chigumbura 4 - 0 - 30 - 1(nb-1 w-2) S. Williams 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-1) T. Kamungozi 8 - 0 - 34 - 1 S. Raza 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(w-1) H. Masakadza 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings C. Chibhabha c Duminy b Tahir 64 S. Raza b Philander 5 H. Masakadza c Amla b Tahir 80 B. Taylor c Philander b M. Morkel 40 S. Williams c de Kock b Duminy 8 C. Ervine c de Villiers b Steyn 13 E. Chigumbura run out (de Villiers) 8 S. Mire c de Villiers b Philander 27 T. Panyangara c de Villiers b Tahir 4 T. Chatara c&b M. Morkel 6 T. Kamungozi not out 0 Extras (lb-13 w-9) 22 Total (all out, 48.2 overs) 277 Fall of wickets: 1-32 S. Raza,2-137 C. Chibhabha,3-191 H. Masakadza,4-214 B. Taylor,5-218 S. Williams,6-236 E. Chigumbura,7-240 C. Ervine,8-245 T. Panyangara,9-272 S. Mire,10-277 T. Chatara Bowling V. Philander 8 - 0 - 30 - 2(w-3) M. Morkel 8.2 - 1 - 49 - 2(w-2) D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 64 - 1 F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1) J. Duminy 8 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 62 runs