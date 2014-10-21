Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c de Kock b Philander 5 J. Neesham c de Kock b Philander 16 D. Brownlie c de Kock b Tahir 24 B. McCullum c Tahir b M. Morkel 16 T. Latham st de Kock b Duminy 29 C. Anderson b M. Morkel 0 L. Ronchi c de Kock b Steyn 99 D. Vettori lbw b Tahir 0 N. McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 6 K. Mills c Philander b McLaren 1 T. Boult not out 21 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-5) 13 Total (all out, 45.1 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-21 J. Neesham,2-35 M. Guptill,3-68 D. Brownlie,4-68 B. McCullum,5-68 C. Anderson,6-133 T. Latham,7-134 D. Vettori,8-145 N. McCullum,9-156 K. Mills,10-230 L. Ronchi Bowling D. Steyn 7.1 - 1 - 28 - 1 V. Philander 7 - 1 - 38 - 2(w-2) M. Morkel 8 - 1 - 39 - 2(nb-1) I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 37 - 2 R. McLaren 8 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-2) J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 22 - 1(w-1) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Latham b Boult 9 H. Amla b Mills 38 F. du Plessis c Ronchi b Boult 8 R. Rossouw c Brownlie b Anderson 26 A. de Villiers not out 89 J. Duminy not out 58 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-4) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 48.1 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-11 Q. de Kock,2-30 F. du Plessis,3-73 R. Rossouw,4-97 H. Amla Did not bat: R. McLaren, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling K. Mills 8.1 - 0 - 47 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 2 - 40 - 2(nb-1 w-3) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 N. McCullum 10 - 0 - 45 - 0 C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1) J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.