Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c de Kock b Philander 5 J. Neesham c de Kock b Philander 16 D. Brownlie c de Kock b Tahir 24 B. McCullum c Tahir b M. Morkel 16 T. Latham st de Kock b Duminy 29 C. Anderson b M. Morkel 0 L. Ronchi c de Kock b Steyn 99 D. Vettori lbw b Tahir 0 N. McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 6 K. Mills c Philander b McLaren 1 T. Boult not out 21 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-5) 13 Total (all out, 45.1 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-21 J. Neesham,2-35 M. Guptill,3-68 D. Brownlie,4-68 B. McCullum,5-68 C. Anderson,6-133 T. Latham,7-134 D. Vettori,8-145 N. McCullum,9-156 K. Mills,10-230 L. Ronchi Bowling D. Steyn 7.1 - 1 - 28 - 1 V. Philander 7 - 1 - 38 - 2(w-2) M. Morkel 8 - 1 - 39 - 2(nb-1) I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 37 - 2 R. McLaren 8 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-2) J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 22 - 1(w-1) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Latham b Boult 9 H. Amla b Mills 38 F. du Plessis c Ronchi b Boult 8 R. Rossouw c Brownlie b Anderson 26 A. de Villiers not out 89 J. Duminy not out 58 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-4) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 48.1 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-11 Q. de Kock,2-30 F. du Plessis,3-73 R. Rossouw,4-97 H. Amla Did not bat: R. McLaren, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling K. Mills 8.1 - 0 - 47 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 2 - 40 - 2(nb-1 w-3) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 N. McCullum 10 - 0 - 45 - 0 C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1) J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets