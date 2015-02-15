Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia India Innings Ro. Sharma c Misbah-ul-Haq b So. Khan 15 S. Dhawan run out (Misbah-ul-Haq) 73 V. Kohli c U. Akmal b So. Khan 107 S. Raina c Sohail b So. Khan 74 M. Dhoni c Misbah-ul-Haq b So. Khan 18 R. Jadeja b Riaz 3 A. Rahane b So. Khan 0 R. Ashwin not out 1 M. Shami not out 3 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-34 Ro. Sharma,2-163 S. Dhawan,3-273 V. Kohli,4-284 S. Raina,5-296 R. Jadeja,6-296 M. Dhoni,7-296 A. Rahane Did not bat: U. Yadav, M. Sharma Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-1 w-2) So. Khan 10 - 0 - 55 - 5(w-1) S. Afridi 8 - 0 - 50 - 0 W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 49 - 1 Y. Shah 8 - 0 - 60 - 0 H. Sohail 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 Pakistan Innings A. Shehzad c Jadeja b U. Yadav 47 Y. Khan c Dhoni b Shami 6 H. Sohail c Raina b Ashwin 36 Misbah-ul-Haq c Rahane b Shami 76 S. Maqsood c Raina b U. Yadav 0 U. Akmal c Dhoni b Jadeja 0 S. Afridi c Kohli b Shami 22 W. Riaz c Dhoni b Shami 4 Y. Shah c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 13 So. Khan c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 7 M. Irfan not out 1 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-10) 12 Total (all out, 47 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-11 Y. Khan,2-79 H. Sohail,3-102 A. Shehzad,4-102 S. Maqsood,5-103 U. Akmal,6-149 S. Afridi,7-154 W. Riaz,8-203 Y. Shah,9-220 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-224 So. Khan Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-5) M. Shami 9 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-4) M. Sharma 9 - 0 - 35 - 2(nb-1) S. Raina 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 R. Ashwin 8 - 3 - 41 - 1(w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 56 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 76 runs